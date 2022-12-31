The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and Week 17 will have an exciting match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. In this article you will find the predictions, odds and the information about how to watch or live stream of this thrilling game.

The San Francisco 49ers are already the NFC West champions, but they want more. Now they will face the Las Vegas Raiders in order to increase their record and give Brock Purdy more activity to face the Playoffs. Here is al the information regarding predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this duel. You can do it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

It has been a rough year for the 49ers. They quickly lost Trey Lance due to an injury and Jimmy Garoppolo had to cover him, but he also was injured and then they gave the team to Brock Purdy. He has had a good season, but there are still doubts about how he can manage the Playoffs.

Whereas the Raiders, another forgettable season for them this year. As their chances of going to Playoffs are gone, Josh McDaniels decided to sit Derek Carr for these two last games, so there's uncertainty regarding his future in Las Vegas for the next campaign.

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will clash on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season on January 1st, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Australia: 9:05 AM (January 2)

Canada: 4:05 PM

China: 6:05 AM (January 2)

Germany: 11:05 PM

Ireland: 10:05 PM

Mexico: 3:05 PM

UK: 10:05 PM

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions and Odds

According to BetMGM, the 49ers should have no problem getting the victory as they have a -450 in the odds. Despite the home advantage, the Raiders are seen as the less favorites with a +333 on money line.

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

