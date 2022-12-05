Christmas Eve is approaching and it is one of the sweetest times of the year, but in the NFL there is no mercy and there is a head coach who could lose his dream job prematurely. Check here who he is.

Most NFL head coaches have their job secured for the remainder of the season, but there are some who are closer to being fired than others due to poor results during the current 2022 season.

There are some exceptions, for example the Jaguars are suffering but that does not mean that their head coach is going to lose his job, it is likely that the franchise will give him one more year before making any decision.

The head coaches who are debuting this year are the ones who have the most pressure on their shoulders, especially those who are trying to get a franchise out of a hole after years without making it to the playoffs.

Who has the hottest seat among NFL head coaches?

So far the only head coach who would be close to losing his job is Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos. It's more than obvious that the Broncos aren't working out with Hackett even though they have a top notch quarterback like Wilson.

But it's not all bad news, just because Hackett has the warmest seat among head coaches doesn't mean he could lose his job before Christmas Eve. So far, Bronco's new owners, the Walton-Penner group, have shown no sign of any in-season layoffs.

The Broncos have only three wins and eight painful losses, which is a bad record for someone like Hackett during his first season. Bronco's CEO, Greg Penner, said the franchise needs wins during the second half of the season, that's a call sign for Hackett.