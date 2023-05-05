Deebo Samuel just had enough of the Philadelphia Eagles and their fan base after months of hearing what happened in the playoffs. Read here to check out his incredible message for them.

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers were really close of reaching the last Super Bowl. However, an incredible amount of injuries at the quarterback position, derailed their hopes in the NFC Championsip Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury, but also backup Josh Johnson. Furthermore, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo watched everyhting from the sidelines as they weren't available to play. Just a total disaster for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

So, the Eagles went to the Super Bowl and eventually lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Deebo Samuel doesn't forget the particular circumstances of that game and sent a very controversial message to Philadelphia and their fan base.

Deebo Samuel is tired of the Philadelphia Eagles

According to Deebo Samuel, during a recent interview with Complex, that playoff matchup between the 49ers and the Eagles wasn't fair and square. The wide receiver believes that at full strength, San Francisco would have reached the Super Bowl.

"We lost because we played with 10 people. I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome.

Samuel said there is "no question" about which was the best team on the field that day and warned the entire NFL for the upcoming season. "We just gotta stay healthy man. We stay healthy and the sky's the limit."

In what should be a thrilling race to conquer the NFC, Deebo Samuel had a special message for the Eagles and their fan base. "My most hated team is the Eagles right now. 100 percent. All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."