Jim Kelly is one of the biggest legends for the Buffalo Bills, but he's not very happy with the team wight now. The former quarterback has now slammed the organization for not giving enough support to Josh Allen for him to finally succeed.

Josh Allen is seen as the future of the Bills. He has had great seasons at Buffalo, but unfortunately he has not been able to guide his team to success despite being the favorites to win the Super Bowl recently.

The quarterback is surrounded with a lot of talent, but Jim Kelly thinks otherwise. Now, one of the most important legends in Bills history has slammed the team for not providing Allen with the best weapons available.

Jim Kelly sends message to Bills' front office defending Josh Allen

Jim Kelly is probably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite losing four consecutive Super Bowls with Buffalo, he's loved by Bills Mafia and the feeling is mutual.

The Hall of Famer is keeping an eye on the Bills and how are they working to compete for the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Kelly thinks the team's front office is not providing Josh Allen with enough talent to succeed.

"Josh can't do everything by himself, and I hope they find a way to get a star running back," Kelly told News 10 NBC Rochester earlier this week. "I always thought (Devin) Singletary was pretty good -- I just didn't think we used him enough."

Singletary is not with the Bills anymore as he has joined the Houston Texans for the 2023 season. In the running back room, second-year James Cook will play alongside former Patriots player Damien Harris, but Kelly thinks they are not really what Allen needs.

"When you've got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy," Kelly said. "You want to use him more than you probably should, but (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey is doing a great job. I just hope that I would get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him."