The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in Week 14, but their players absolutely surrendered to Tom Brady afterwards with the most touching reactions when they met the legendary quarterback.

There's no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest players of all time and the whole NFL knows it. After his Week 14's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback received the most touching reactions when his rivals met him.

To face Tom Brady is never easy. The 45-year-old quarterback is still a solid player and he wants to add another Super Bowl ring to his hands, so competitiveness is always there for him.

In Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the eight-time Super Bowl champion faced the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for him, he was defeated by the NFC West squad, but his rivals showed nothing but love to him at the end of the game.

San Francisco 49ers' players showed tons of respect to Tom Brady after their Week 14's matchup

Tom Brady arrived to the league 23 seasons ago and nothing has been the same since then. The quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and is an absolut legend for the NFL.

His rivals are aware of this situation and whenever they face him, respect is the most common thing on the field. In Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the 49ers proved this point by reaching him at the end of the game to show their love to Brady.

Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw talked with Brady at the end of the game to reveal their respect to the quarterback. The first one asked him to sign his jersey, while the last one did the same, but with the ball he intercepted from the quarterback.

As for Brock Purdy, it was the best night of his life. He became the first-ever quarterback to win a game against Brady in his NFL debut and the 45-year-old congratulated him for getting the victory.