The San Francisco 49ers have a key game tonight that could put them as a playoff team, but there were some doubts regarding Brock Purdy’s availability given he sustained an injury against the Buccaneers. Find out if the quarterback will play on TNF vs the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the storylines this year has been the quarterback situation of the 49ers. Since the offseason there were numerous ideas about what they should do with their main options. It was going to be something relevant for the NFL given San Francisco have a Super Bowl caliber roster. Their current starter Brock Purdy wasn’t in anyone’s mind.

After a lot of talks the decision by head coach Kyle Shanahan was to hand the keys of the offense to Trey Lance. The 3rd overall pick in 2021 barely played as a rookie, but that was the plan all along. Unfortunately, Lance suffered a foot fracture that ended his season very early.

That meant it was going to be Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season. Although that also didn't work for an injury to Garoppolo vs the Miami Dolphins on week 13. The panic increased considerably in San Francisco because the only option left was the last player selected in the draft.

Will Brock Purdy play vs the Seattle Seahawks?

Purdy was tagged as Mr. Irrelevant only for when he was drafted this year. However, he gave the team some confidence in his first two games. He helped the 49ers get the win over the Dolphins, and in his first NFL start he was a factor in the outstanding victory vs Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. But he had an injury that put him at risk to be in this NFC West clash.

This week the quarterback was listed in the reports with an issue on his ribs/oblique, so he appeared as questionable. The good news for Shanahan is that Purdy seems ready to start vs the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This will be a key game for both given the San Francisco 49ers will clinch the division title with a victory on TNF in Seattle.