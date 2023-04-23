The Jets and Packers stopped negotiations around a trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, that seems to be changing. Check out the details.

Aaron Rodgers said more than a month ago he wanted to play for the New York Jets. Nevertheless, he's still a quarterback of the Green Bay Packers under his recent three-year, $150 million contract.

Rodgers made his wish clear during an interview with Pat McAfee. "The decision is I want to play. It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers." At the same time, the former NFL MVP blamed the Green Bay's front office for this situation.

The problem for Aaron Rodgers is that in the last weeks the negotiations entered a stalemate and there's no trade package ready for a move. Buckle up. Anything could happen before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Jets?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers have restarted the talks to finally strike a deal regarding a trade for Aaron Rodgers. Many experts predict the agreement will be announced before or during the 2023 NFL Draft which starts on April 27.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

A few weeks ago, Charles Robinson reported that the New York Jets were having some doubts about the possible trade for Aaron Rodgers. This happened after the quarterback assured he contemplated retirement following the 2022 season.

So, the famous stalemate in the negotiations was true. During the famous interview with Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers said that before going into a darkness retreat in Oregon, he was 90 per cent sure he won't play again in the NFL. Retirement was definitely on his mind.

In the first talks, the Packers wanted a 2023 second round pick and a guaranteed 2024 first round draft pick. Also, Green Bay were willing to compensate the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers decided to retire after just one year with New York. That sent the alarm.

Charles Robinson from Yahoo Sports said that was a trade package approved by the Packers to send Aaron Rodgers to New York. However, the Jets backed up and that was a direct thought from owner Woody Johnson.

What team does Aaron Rodgers play for?

Right now, Aaron Rodgers would have to play for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 season. If there's no trade with the Jets, it's important to remeber that Rodgers is still under a three year, $150 million contract.

Though Rodgers can put pressure, the Packers are on the driver's seat because, regarding the salary cap, it doesn't make much difference to them keeping or letting go the quarterback. The ultimate power struggle.

So, in this scenario, the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh are the ones in a hurry because other players like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo have already been signed. If Aaron Rodgers doesn't come to New York, they will be left with Zach Wilson or maybe a rookie selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.