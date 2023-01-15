In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Vikings host the Giants. Read here to check out what happens if Minnesota lose to New York in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season. Throughout their entire schedule, Minnesota became specialists in winning close games. That's why they were one of the most thrilling teams to watch. Minnesota had a 13-4 record in the first year as head coach for Kevin O'Connell.

Meanwhile, the Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Thanks to a 9-7 record, New York are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year.

So, the Vikings arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in almost five decades. Read here to find out what happens if Minnesota lose to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Vikings lose against the Giants in the Wild Card round?

If the Vikings lose to the Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Minnesota will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.6 seed in the NFC, New York would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles.

In case the Giants beat the Vikings, there's no other scenario for New York. They would have to face the No.1 seed Eagles at Philadelphia. Considering the Giants are the worst seeded team in the NFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for New York has to go first through Minnesota and then, inevitably, through Philadelphia. If the Giants shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the NFC Championship Game.