The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes can breath a collective sigh of relief as the star quarterback is progressing well from his injury. Mahomes had suffered a high ankle sprain during the win over the Jaguars in the divisional round, which is why backup Chad Henne had to take over at some point.

But the team received good news on Wednesday, with head coach Andy Reid suggesting Mahomes would be able to practice as normal before the quarterback himself gave a positive update on his status.

After a few days of speculation, the Texas Tech product addressed the media to reveal how much better he's feeling ahead of the AFC Championship rematch against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

'Excited' Patrick Mahomes recovering well from ankle injury

“It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to be on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But, it’s feeling good so far," Mahomes said in his press conference, via ProFootballTalk.

“I was able to do some extra testing, just to make sure everything was good the night after the game. And then get a few things done to help the treatment kind of start off,” he continued.

Mahomes had already suffered an ankle injury in the 2019 season opener, recovering on time to deliver a fantastic performance in Week 2. The difference is that this time he injured his right ankle.

“Especially when you have different ankles at the quarterback position, you’re planting and throwing off different stuff,” Mahomes said. “So, the last one, it was the leg that I landed on, so I had to find other ways to throw where I could land and keep it in the right spot. This time, I’ll have to find ways to be able to push off and still be able to make throws the right ways. So, definitely similar in a sense but different limitations and stuff that I’ll have to work through.”

“I’ll push a little bit today, and then the next day, and then the next day again and see what I can do to not re-aggravate the injury, obviously, but to push it to see what I’ll be able to do on Sunday,” Mahomes added.