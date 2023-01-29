Philadelphia Eagles play against San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship title of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2023 NFC Championship in your country

Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers meet in the NFC Championship game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that the visitors are more dangerous with their new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Eagles aren't the strongest favorites but they had a good season during the regular season week. The most recent victory for the Eagles was during the divisional round against the NY Giants 38-7.

The 49ers had to change quarterbacks three times during the regular season to get to the playoffs, Lance and Garoppolo are injured and the last hope for them was Purdy who in the end turned out better than the other two.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers play for the NFC Championship title of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 7:00 AM (AEDT) January 30

Canada: 3:00 PM (EST)

China: 4:00 AM (AEDT) January 30

Germany: 9:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM (CST)

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

UK: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this NFC Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are favorites at -2.5 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offensive line. San Francisco 49ers are underdogs at +2.5 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFC CHAMPIONSHIP game is: 49ers +2.5.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 / 1.67 Totals 46.5 San Francisco 49ers +2.5 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM

