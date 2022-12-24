San Francisco 49ers play against Washington Commanders for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on December 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team is playing better with a new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The 49ers have a record of 10-4-0 overall which puts them as the best NFC West team in 2022, they've already clinched the division and that's a sure bet to play in the postseason.

The Commanders couldn't do anything to win one of two games against the Giants, they tied one 20-20 and lost another in Week 15 at home 12-20.

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 8:05 AM (AEDT) December 25

Canada: 4:05 PM (EST)

China: 5:05 AM (AEDT) December 25

Germany: 10:05 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CST)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at -7 spread and 1.33 moneyline. Washington Commanders are underdogs with +7 ATS and 3.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37.5 points.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -7 / 1.33 Totals 37.5 Washington Commanders +7 / 3.40

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

