Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against New Orleans Saints for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 13 in your country

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team wants to rebuild their winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers need to win every remaining regular season game to keep fighting for a playoff spot. Last week they lost to the Browns 17-23 (OT).

The Saints are struggling with a record of 4-8-0 overall, it is highly unlikely that they will make it to the postseason. In November the Saints barely managed to win a game against the Rams 27-20.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, December 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 6

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) December 6

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) December 6

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 6

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. New Orleans Saints are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 / 1.53 Totals 40.5 New Orleans Saints +3.5 / 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).