The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Washington Commanders host the Cowboys with a lot at stake for Dallas in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. This NFC East rivalry gets another episode on Sunday, January 8 at FedEx Field. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Last week, Washington controlled their destiny to be in the playoffs. Now, they are officially eliminated after a crushing 24-10 loss at home against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera took a huge gamble by starting Carson Wentz as quarterback and he paid the price.

On the other side, believe it or not, the Cowboys can still clinch the NFC East. In Week 16, Dallas got a major 40-34 win against the Eagles, but nobody expected a loss by Philadelphia facing New Orleans. So, if Dak Prescott's team beat Washington and the Eagles fail against the Giants, the Cowboys will win the division securing at least a home game during the playoffs.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 7:25 AM (AEST) (Monday, January 9)

Canada: 4:25 PM (ET)

China: 5:25 AM (CST) (Monday, January 9)

Germany: 10:25 PM

Ireland: 9:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM (Mexico City)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Televisa (Canal Nueve), NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX.

UK: NFL Game Pass.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are 7-point favorites on the road. The moneyline is -350 for Dallas and +260 for Washington. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Washington Commanders +260 Totals (Over/Under) 40 points Dallas Cowboys -350

*Odds via betMGM

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The Washington Commanders will host the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 18 in the 2022 NFL Season. You can enjoy it through fuboTV (7-day free trial) and check out the best moments of every game by getting here NFL RedZone.