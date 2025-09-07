Fans react as Aaron Rodgers beats Jets in Steelers debut despite Justin Fields’ impressive performance

No one thought the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers would deliver the first shootout of the NFL season but here we are! Justin Fields guided the Jets to a great offensive game, but Aaron Rodgers didn’t fall behind as he had a stellar game of his own. Fans are reacting after what was a surprisingly great game.

After a rollercoaster of a game, it’s normal that fans are going into complete ecstasy -and agony- on social media. User Tone Digs simply said, “Having Aaron Rodgers as your QB is so cool.” Others joke around saying, “Aaron Rodgers once again responsible for another Jets loss,” only this time it’s because Rodgers delivered a masterpiece against his former team, where he struggled.

Comparing Rodgers’ game to what he did, or failed to do with the Jets last season was absolutely imperative to happen. That’s how social media works. “Aaron Rodgers with a better drive than he ever had with the Jets, followed by Justin Fields with a better throw than he ever had with the Steelers,” user Bart Winkler posted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Fields did everything he could to win the game for the Jets

Fields was also facing his former team. He has been doubted most of his NFL career, so watching him play to this high level of football made fans happy. “Love seeing Justin Fields balling out,” Dave tweeted. Others are defending Fields, saying he finally has a coaching staff that trusts him. “Justin Fields with a coach that doesn’t treat him like s— >>>>.“

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Even NFL legend Richard Sherman was in awe of Fields’ performance. “Justin Fields!!! Looks like an Entirely different player!Poised, accurate, and decisive. Using his legs when it’s there and finding the open guy consistently. Remarkable.“

Advertisement

see also Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers receives an important update on his conditioning ahead the season opener vs Jets

The QBs gave it all on the field

The box score alone doesn’t do justice on what the quarterbacks did. And that’s saying something as the box score stats are really impressive on both sides. Aaron Rodgers completed 22/30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He also guided a drive all the way for Chris Boswell to kick a 60-yard field goal to take the lead.

Advertisement

Fields’ impact has to be measured differently, given the nature of his dual-threat ability. Fields had 266 total yards and also three touchdowns. He scored two using his legs and one pass to Ohio State product Garrett Wilson.