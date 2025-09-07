Video: Aaron Rodgers booed by Jets fans in return to MetLife Stadium with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers made his return to MetLife Stadium, this time as the new quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was clear the New York Jets fans didn’t have the fondest memories of him.

As he took his first steps onto the field with his teammates, the veteran QB and Super Bowl champion with the Packers was notably booed by the home crowd.

Rodgers, the Jets, and the Steelers were at the center of one of the most talked-about storylines of the latest NFL offseason — a saga that came to a close with the veteran suiting up in black and yellow for this season.

The former Green Bay player spent two years in the Big Apple — the first marked by a devastating Achilles injury, and the second falling short of the numbers the franchise had hoped for.

A new chapter for Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers is being widely viewed as his final, high-stakes shot at a Super Bowl title. At 42 years old and with a recent history of significant injuries, including the Achilles tear that ended his Jets tenure, the clock is ticking on the veteran quarterback’s career.

The move to Pittsburgh, a franchise with a winning tradition and a roster built to contend, provides the perfect stage for what is likely his last great act.

For a player whose legacy is already cemented, this isn’t just another season; it’s an all-or-nothing quest to cap his career with a second championship, and his ability to stay healthy will ultimately decide his fate.

A misstep in New York

Aaron Rodgers’ two-year tenure with the New York Jets was a costly disappointment. The first year ended abruptly when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his highly anticipated debut. His second season, despite a much-hyped return, failed to meet expectations.

Rodgers struggled to regain his elite form, and the team did not achieve the desired results. This failed experiment, which concluded with his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, serves as a stark reminder of the risks of betting on a declining superstar.