Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium today, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The last chance for a backup to earn a starting position. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Atlanta Falcons must face the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL regular season with several issues against, one is their new quarterback who might not be perfect and this season could end in a failed test for him while the team gets used to his playing style.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a better season than 2021 as they have a new head coach with a new strategy. It's not easy to build one of the worst franchises of the last 10 years, but they have Trevor Lawrence.

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Storylines

Atlanta Falcons have only one victory in the 2022 Preseason against Detroit Lions 27-23, that game was tight as the Lions tied the first three quarters against the Falcons until in the last quarter the Falcons scored a touchdown and the Lions only three points. Atlanta's other preseason game was a 16-24 loss to the Jets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to win their last game of the preseason as they lost in the first two weeks against the Las Vegas Raiders and recently against the Cleveland Browns. In both games the Jaguars barely scored more than ten points while their defense allowed over twenty points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the U.S.

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta Falcons are home favorites with -4 spread and 1.49 moneyline that will pay $149 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs with +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Over 36.5

BetMGM Atlanta Falcons -4 / 1.49 Totals 36.5 Jacksonville Jaguars +4 / 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM