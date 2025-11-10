Baker Mayfield reveals what is wrong with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after loss to the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots didn’t care that they were the away team or that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were coming off a bye week. They went and won and that caused quarterback Baker Mayfield to be very critical of his team.

Mayfield accused the Bucs to be complacent and that is something they need to change. “We are a good team, but to be great, when you score on the opening drive, you know what it looks like, you set the tone, you’re not satisfied with it… Right now, I think we are lacking that on offense and it comes down to me — that is my job to get that fixed and I will do that.” When asked what is it exactly what the team’s missing, he simply said, “killer instinct.”

The Bucs are due to recover some key names on the offense but Mayfield is right. After scoring quickly on a six-play drive, the team couldn’t replicate that explosiveness and they saw how the Patriots quickly turned the game around.

Injuries are really taking its toll

Star players always play with a chip on their shoulders, but the Bucs are playing with third-string weapons in some areas right now. Also, star players are stars for a reason, they are difference makers.

Running back Bucky Irving is the key piece the Bucs are missing the most. Backup Rachaad White was good a coulpe of years ago and still is a solid RB2 on a team. However, as RB1, his 3.7 yards per attempt is just not good enough. Irving, for instance, is a career 4.9 yards per attempt back. Without being able to establish the run game, the offense turns much more predictable.

What’s next for the Bucs?

Tampa Bay’s next two games are tough. First, they must visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Then, they visit the Los Angeles Rams, who are arguably the best team in the NFC right now.

Both of those offenses have plenty of firepower and both teams have elite quarterbacks. Therefore, if the Bucs don’t play with killer instinct, it will be a deja-vu experience for the team.