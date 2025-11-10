Baker Mayfield warns Buccaneers teammates after tough loss vs Patriots

Baker Mayfield didn’t hold back after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots. The quarterback’s tone was firm as he reflected on the team’s missed chances and lack of urgency. “I’m hoping our guys do get pissed off about this,” Mayfield said. “This isn’t the end of our season. I know that. We have a very important game ahead of us.”

For Mayfield, the defeat was more than just another mark in the loss column, it was a wake-up call. “Games like this, when you don’t win them, it should sting. It should really, really hurt,” he emphasized. His message was clear: the team’s response to adversity would define their season moving forward.

The veteran quarterback also called out the importance of pride and accountability. “You have to have some pride,” Mayfield said. “The fear of messing up for your teammates… you have to have that responsibility and accountability for the guys around you and get it fixed.”

Coach Todd Bowles takes responsibility

Todd Bowles also did not hold back when discussing the loss to the Patriots. “There were four [big plays] in obvious situations that we didn’t make, obviously didn’t play it well enough,” he stated clearly. However, the coach did not lay all the blame on the players, also pointing fingers at the coaching staff: “Definitely didn’t coach it well enough, and I definitely didn’t coach it well enough, and that starts with me.”

Bowles warned during the Buccaneers press conference that such breakdowns are unacceptable. “Those things can’t happen if you’re playing against a good team like that or any team in this league.” He delivered a clear message to both the roster and the staff: “Inexcusable on our part. Bad on the coaching, bad on the players.”

Critical stretch ahead for Buccaneers

Mayfield and all his teammates know the loss to the Patriots was painful, but at a 6-3 record, their overall standing is not dire. The real challenge lies in the next two games on their schedule: both are on the road against the Bills and the Rams. The Bills recently suffered a loss, while the Rams are currently riding high with a 7-2 record this season.