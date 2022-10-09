Baltimore Ravens play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on October 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team still has to win more games to show that they are favorites. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Ravens couldn't stop the Bills during Week 4 and they lost that game 20-23 at home. That was the second loss of the season for them. Before Week 4 the Ravens won against the Patriots on the road.

The Bengals have a two-week current winning streak as they won the Jets 27-12 and the Dolphins 27-15. The Bengals return home on October 23 to play the Falcons during Week 7.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM October 3

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) October 10

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) October 10

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) October 10

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX).

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Baltimore Ravens are favorites at home with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a losing record at home. Cincinnati Bengals as are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: Under 47.5

BetMGM Baltimore Ravens -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 47.5 Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.