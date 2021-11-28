Baltimore Ravens play against Cleveland Browns for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). Must win at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Baltimore Ravens have seven wins and only three losses in the 2021 NFL season and in Week 11 they won against the Chicago Bears 16-13 on the road. The team is having some trouble winning games, in the last four games the record is 2-2.

Cleveland Browns won the most recent game against the Detroit Lions 13-10, but prior to that victory they had lost to the Patriots 7-45 on the road. That loss to the Patriots has been the Browns' most humiliating yet.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Storylines

Baltimore Ravens won against the Bears on the road, but prior to that victory they had lost to the Dolphins on the road 10-22. Another recent loss for the Ravens was against the Bengals 17-41. Two losses to two teams that are usually easy opponents for the Ravens, but the team is in good position to play in the playoffs. The Ravens are dominating the AFC North Division in the first game at 7-3-0. The Ravens offensive line is scoring an average of 24.7 points per point per game.

Cleveland Browns have a positive record on the road with one wins and three losses, they haven't won a game on the road since Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 in what was a three-game winning streak for the Browns. The most recent game on the road was against the Patriots. After that loss to the Patriots, the team won against the Lions in a tight 13-10 game. The Browns rest in Bye Week 13, long enough to reorganize the offensive line that they are scoring just 22.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions And Odds

Baltimore Ravens are favorites at home to win this game with -3.5 points to cover and -173 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record and a strong offense to win. Cleveland Browns are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +163 moneyline. The totals is set at 47 points for. The best pick for this NFL game is: Baltimore Ravens -3.5.