Bryce Young gets major update on Panthers’ key weapon for Week 4 game vs Patriots

The Carolina Panthers had their best performance in Week 3. After shutting out the Atlanta Falcons, there were doubts on one key player ahead of the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Bryce Young is positive after the latest reports that his teammate will suit up alongside him.

According to David Newton of ESPN, the Panthers will play running back Chuba Hubbard despite having him questionable on the injury report. Hubbard is an absolute workhorse on the Panthers’ backfield. The guy will get his snaps and touches despite any game script, he is just too reliable to ignore.

Even for Bryce Young, having Hubbard as a pass option on play-action or short routes is a sigh of relief. Young is not known for his long throws, hence Hubbard ends up being a very useful weapon in the passing game as well.

Hubbard is the number one weapon on the team

For the things mentioned above, Hubbard is one of the most used players on offense. Still, it’s also because he is dangerous. On 53 touches, he averages 4.6 yards. For a team as bad on offense as the Panthers, Hubbard is the one constant.

Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers

He even holds NFL Fantasy value, while other players like wide receiver Tet McMillano or even Bryce Young struggle, Hubbard is usually a must-start. Dave Canales, the Panthers’ head coach, loves giving the football to his running back.

Are the Pats going to be able to stop Hubbard?

It’s a huge challenge for Carolina to try and run the ball against this Patriots team. As of now, New England ranks second-best in rushing yards allowed. They are only below the Browns, allowing 60.3 rushing yards per game.

The Panthers run an average of 90.7 yards per game, which is not great, but the fact that they have trailed on two of their three games influence that. Hubbard still leads the team in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.