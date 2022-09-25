Chicago Bears play against Houston Texans for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 3 in your country

Chicago Bears and Houston Texans meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to put the recent loss against a big favorite behind them. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bears won during Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, they were lucky that during that game Jimmy Garoppolo was not playing. But after a strong start to the 2022 season, the Bears fell in Week 2 against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 10-27.

The Texans still don't show their new strategy after two weeks, they have a new head coach, new quarterback and the offensive line has a better look than last year. But so far the Texans have tied one game and lost in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos 9-16.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Bears and Houston Texans play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are favorite at home with -3 spread and 1.66 moneyline that will pay $166 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better offense strategy. Houston Texans are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Over 39.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chicago Bears -3 / 1.66 Totals 39 Houston Texans +3 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).