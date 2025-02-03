Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt reveals how the defensive mindset will be against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have had the strongest defensive season, but it was enough to get them to Super Bowl LIX, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently, DB coach Dave Merritt shed some light on how the team plans to approach its defensive strategy.

Speaking to Sports Radio 810 WHB, Merritt revealed that the entire defense—from the front line to the secondary—will be highly motivated. “The guys are very motivated,” he said. However, the primary focus will be stopping Saquon Barkley. “Stop the run first, and then we’re motivated to go there and shut down the passing game.”

Merritt knows the challenge ahead won’t be easy, especially against an Eagles offense that ranked seventh in the regular season and is averaging 35 points per game in the playoffs. He acknowledged the difficulty of the task, saying, “It’s gonna be a tough task.”

