Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt reveals how the defensive mindset will be against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be mentally locked in for their Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles—at least according to defensive coach Dave Merritt, who shared his thoughts just days before the big game.

By Richard Tovar

Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesNick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have had the strongest defensive season, but it was enough to get them to Super Bowl LIX, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently, DB coach Dave Merritt shed some light on how the team plans to approach its defensive strategy.

Speaking to Sports Radio 810 WHB, Merritt revealed that the entire defense—from the front line to the secondary—will be highly motivated. “The guys are very motivated,” he said. However, the primary focus will be stopping Saquon Barkley. “Stop the run first, and then we’re motivated to go there and shut down the passing game.”

Merritt knows the challenge ahead won’t be easy, especially against an Eagles offense that ranked seventh in the regular season and is averaging 35 points per game in the playoffs. He acknowledged the difficulty of the task, saying, “It’s gonna be a tough task.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles

Chargers' Derwin James defends Justin Herbert on Micah Parsons' podcast
NFL

Chargers' Derwin James defends Justin Herbert on Micah Parsons' podcast

Saquon Barkley opens up and reveals what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him
NFL

Saquon Barkley opens up and reveals what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him

Matt Nagy sends a funny message to Ben Johnson about two things he should do with the Bears
NFL

Matt Nagy sends a funny message to Ben Johnson about two things he should do with the Bears

Better Collective Logo