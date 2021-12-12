Cincinnati Bengals play against San Francisco 49ers today for a game in the Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers meet today in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Both teams are looking for a win after their last struggle. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Cincinnati Bengals recently lost to the Los Angeles Chargers to end their two-week winning streak. The team has a positive record in the AFC North Division with 7-5-0 overall.

Week 13 was disappointing for the San Francisco 49ers as they lost a game on the road to the Seahawks, even though the 49ers led the game during the first half they ended up losing the game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to stay in the second spot in the AFC North, but the team knows that any further loss could be decisive for playoff play. That division is led by the Ravens 8-4-0, but the Bengals have plenty of time to take the lead or stay in second spot for the remainder of the season. The most recent game for the Bengals was a 22-41 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but prior to that loss the Bengals won the Raiders 32-13 and the Steelers 41-10. The Bengals' offensive line is scoring an average of 27.6 points per game as the seventh-best offense of the 2021 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a similar position to the Bengals, but with a 6-6-0 record in third place in the NFC West Division. The second place in the division is disputed by the Rams and 49ers since the beginning of the season the Cardinals dominated the division and so far they have a 10-2-0 record. But the 49ers' recent loss to the Seahawks was disappointing, they scored 14 points in the first quarter and 9 in the second, but the defense allowed 21 points in the first half. In the second of that game against the Seahawks, the team failed to score a single point but allowed 9 points to lose by 23-30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs at home by +1.5 ATS and +108 moneyline at FanDuel, they have positive records but the visitors also need a victory to stay alive in the fight for the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers are favorites by -1.5 points to cover and -118 moneyline. The totals is set at 48.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Bengals +1.5.



FanDuel Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 / +108 Totals 48.5 San Francisco 49ers -1.5 / -118

