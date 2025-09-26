Trending topics:
NFL

Commanders receive a discouraging injury update on star QB Jayden Daniels ahead of game vs Falcons

Washington Commanders receive a discouraging injury update regarding the availability of star quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, including bad news about a key offensive weapon.

By Ignacio Cairola

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washington Commanders
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washington Commanders

Since the beginning of the week, concern has settled in around the Washington Commanders ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The situation regarding a possible injury to Jayden Daniels raised alarms within the franchise.

Daniels has been dealing with a knee injury that already kept him out in Week 3, and although he has expressed optimism about his recovery, the team has been cautious with his return. On the other hand, there is also a key weapon in Terry McLaurin, whose availability remains uncertain.

McLaurin is dealing with a quad issue that has kept him out of practice, adding even more uncertainty to the team’s offense. In the past few hours, the Commanders received a recent update that is somewhat discouraging, especially regarding Daniels’ status.

Advertisement

Will Daniels play for the Commanders in Week 4?

During an open practice session, Daniels did not appear on the field. The Washington quarterback has been ruled out for the game against the Falcons and will miss his second consecutive week, representing a significant loss for the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

Advertisement

As was the case last Sunday, Marcus Mariota will take Daniels’ place. His contribution was key in Washington’s Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another, completing 15 of 21 passes.

Commanders also overlook Shilo Sanders by signing former Jaguars safety

see also

Commanders also overlook Shilo Sanders by signing former Jaguars safety

Will McLaurin play for the Commanders in Week 4?

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn announced Friday afternoon that wide receiver McLaurin is still dealing with his quad injury and, like Daniels, will be unavailable when the Commanders face the Falcons in Week 4.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin injury update delivers mixed news for Commanders
NFL

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin injury update delivers mixed news for Commanders

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?
NFL

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?

Not Jayden Daniels: Dan Quinn reveals who will be the Commanders QB in Week 3 game vs Raiders
NFL

Not Jayden Daniels: Dan Quinn reveals who will be the Commanders QB in Week 3 game vs Raiders

Aaron Rodgers reveals what excites him about Ireland ahead of Vikings vs Steelers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers reveals what excites him about Ireland ahead of Vikings vs Steelers

Better Collective Logo