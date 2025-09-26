Commanders receive a discouraging injury update on star QB Jayden Daniels ahead of game vs Falcons

Since the beginning of the week, concern has settled in around the Washington Commanders ahead of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The situation regarding a possible injury to Jayden Daniels raised alarms within the franchise.

Daniels has been dealing with a knee injury that already kept him out in Week 3, and although he has expressed optimism about his recovery, the team has been cautious with his return. On the other hand, there is also a key weapon in Terry McLaurin, whose availability remains uncertain.

McLaurin is dealing with a quad issue that has kept him out of practice, adding even more uncertainty to the team’s offense. In the past few hours, the Commanders received a recent update that is somewhat discouraging, especially regarding Daniels’ status.

Will Daniels play for the Commanders in Week 4?

During an open practice session, Daniels did not appear on the field. The Washington quarterback has been ruled out for the game against the Falcons and will miss his second consecutive week, representing a significant loss for the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

As was the case last Sunday, Marcus Mariota will take Daniels’ place. His contribution was key in Washington’s Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another, completing 15 of 21 passes.

Will McLaurin play for the Commanders in Week 4?

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn announced Friday afternoon that wide receiver McLaurin is still dealing with his quad injury and, like Daniels, will be unavailable when the Commanders face the Falcons in Week 4.