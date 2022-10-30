It seems like missing a week from football could damage Ezekiel Elliott more than he thinks. Now, Cowboys' owner has talked about his role in the team after Tony Pollard's big game against the Bears.

An injury could be very difficult to overcome for any player, more if they have a good backup behind them. Now, Cowboys' owner has talked about Ezekiel Elliott's role in the team after Tony Pollard covered his absence very well with a big game against the Chicago Bears.

Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the best players recently for Dallas. The running back is now in his sixth year in the NFL, entering a more mature version of him and, for some, into his prime.

But of course with great power comes great responsability. Unfortunately, injuries have been part of his whole career and the 2022 NFL season is not the exception, so Tony Pollard had to appear and did it in such a good way that the starting role could be compromised for Zeke.

Jerry Jones gets real on Ezekiel Elliott's role after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

The 2022 NFL season has been complicated for the Cowboys. They lost Dak Prescott in the beginning due to an injury and now it was Ezekiel Elliot's turn to miss some time for the same reason.

For Week 8, the Cowboys faced the Bears. After Ezekiel Elliot was ruled out due to a knee sprain. His place was taken by Tony Pollard, who ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas' win by 29-49.

It is known that Pollard is a great running back, but Elliott has overshadowed him. Of course after this performance the fans started talking about the possibility of changing roles in the Cowboys, but Jerry Jones thinks different.

"There's no argument," Jones said after the game, via The Athletic's Jon Machota, about the possibility of Dallas changing the RB roles after this game. "Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver, Zeke's ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and, frankly, Zeke's ability to make big plays are there, and we're going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean he's that integral to our success this year."

It seems like Dallas is still not moving forward from Elliott, but this performance by Pollard send a message that there is a big competition in the backfield and Zeke must not get extra confident about Jones' words.