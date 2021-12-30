Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will face each other at the AT&T Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 17

Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will meet at the AT&T Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Cowboys, who hold a 11-4 record in the NFL regular season, come from a convincing 56-14 victory over Washington Football Team. It was Dallas' fourth straight win, and will try to extend the run in the next game.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, suffered a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis Colts last week and accumualte three defeats in a row. The team from Arizona has a 10-5 record in the NFL regular season, with only two matches left before the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Date

The match between Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the AT&T Stadium. Last time they met, the Cardinals won 19-16.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch and live stream free Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game to be played on Sunday, January 2, at the AT&T Stadium for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: FOX, NFL Game Pass.