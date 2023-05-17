This season there was a blockbuster trade that sent Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. Every quarterback of that caliber on the move is the biggest news, but one year ago another transaction of an elite player was also shocking.

Rodgers had just signed an extension after his second consecutive NFL MVP, so the assumption was that his best wide receiver was going to stay to keep arguably the most dangerous QB-WR duo. However, the team sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

They were so inconsistent that they ended up with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Although there is no denying that Adams was probably the brightest spot in a bad team. His level of play was so outstanding that he was selected in the first-team All-Pro again.

Davante Adams gets real on his success without Aaron Rodgers

Adams decided to leave the Packers mostly because of all the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ future back then. Las Vegas was not a surprising destination since he was going to be paired with his college teammate at Fresno State. Reuniting with Derek Carr didn’t harm his usually high stats despite being in a new team.

He finished with 100 receptions for 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The individual stats aren’t something he is always after, but this time was especial to him. “When I got it, I was like, ‘All right, I’ll never care about another one’”, the wide receiver said in an interview with Mirin Fader of The Ringer about being named to the first-team All-Pro. Then he acknowledged how important it was to show that his production in Green Bay wasn’t just thanks to Rodgers.

“Now people can’t say that. That’ll never be the narrative ever again. It proved that I am me. A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level. That’s why the season meant a lot. You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers”, Adams clarified.