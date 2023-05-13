There is no doubt the expectations are way higher for the New York Jets than usual. The AFC is loaded with great quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson, but having Aaron Rodgers puts them as Super Bowl contenders.

A good way to see what the league thinks of the Jets is the NFL schedule. New York appear again in multiple prime-time games this season after a long period out because of they have consistently built underwhelming teams. For example, they are featured in the first-ever Black Friday matchup.

Rodgers is the type of player that could make other talented pieces want to join the team. The approach taken by the front office was signing free agents that the quarterback is familiar with like Allen Lazard or Randall Cobb. The person that would play for them is someone that already has a past in the franchise.

Retired All-Pro WR is ready to play with Aaron Rodgers

Plenty of players would like to play with the four-time NFL MVP to have a chance to win a ring. This week a future Hall of Famer said he thought about playing with Rodgers when he was still on the Green Bay Packers. Now it was another former standout who mentioned he would come back from retirement to play with the recently acquired quarterback.

Brandon Marshall is the player that said he would accept an offer from the New York Jets to play next to Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver had an unbelievable year in 2015 when he was playing for the Jets. He was selected to the second-team All-Pro after finishing with 109 receptions for 1,502 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His resume includes also includes an appearance in the 2012 first-team All-Pro when he was the star of the Chicago Bears.

The last time he played was in 2018, so it doesn’t seem very likely that the 39-year-old will get a call from his old team. However, he even predicted what his stats would be if he had the chance to be a tight end for New York. This is what Marshall said on the “I am athlete” podcast.

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jets tight end. We’re gonna win the Super Bowl, I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level. And this is what I’m gonna give you: 45 catches, 20-30 plays a game, and eight touchdowns scored”. Although he also said “I don’t know. I watch games now and I go ‘How the hell did I do that?’” when he was asked about what it would be like getting hit again.