The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in the start of Week 11 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In what should be a thrilling matchup, the Green Bay Packers clash with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. This game of Week 11 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on November 17 at Lambeau Field. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Packers just saved their season last Sunday with a remarkable 31-28 win in overtime against the Cowboys. Prior to that game, Dallas were 195-0 all-time when leading by 14 points or more in the fourth quarter. However, QB Aaron Rodgers led an impressive comeback and Green Bay are still alive in the race for a Wild Card spot in the NFC with a 4-6 record. To be in the playoffs, the Packers might have win-out with this calendar left: Tennessee, Philadelphia, Chicago LA Rams, Miami, Minnesota and Detroit. Aaron Rodgers continues his quest for another Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, very quietly, the Titans are the third-best team in the AFC with a 6-3 record and are in total control of their division with a 2.5-game lead over the Colts. RB Derrick Henry is having another tremendous season with 923 yards and 9 touchdowns. After his ankle injury, QB Ryan Tannehill finally came back on a Week 10's win against the Broncos and should be the starter for Tennessee. Even with a better record and momentum, the Titans are a 3-point underdog on the road.

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, November 18)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Friday, November 18)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, November 18)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, November 18)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, November 18)

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Packers are a 3-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -165 for Green Bay and +140 for the Tennessee Titans. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -165 Totals (Over/Under) 41 points Tennessee Titans +140

*Odds via BetMGM

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though the Thursday Night Football game of Week 11 between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this matchup from Lambeau Field will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).