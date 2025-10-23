Have Andy Reid, Chiefs found a new key weapon for Patrick Mahomes?

Trending topics:
Still trying to keep their dynasty alive, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might have found a new weapon to help Patrick Mahomes play his best.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are the modern-day legacy in the NFL. To keep that alive, head coach Andy Reid knows he needs to keep finding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to work with. It seems like there is a new threat on the team’s offense now. Who is he?

Seventh-round rookie running back Brashard Smith is starting to making waves in this offense. The Chiefs’ running game is not as great as it once was but that has allowed Brashard Smith to floorish and get some snaps. Also, the fact that Kareem Hunt is unlikely to play against the Commanders on Monday Night Football will help him to impress even more.

Smith would be the second seventh-round running back on the team, joining RB1 Isiah Pacheco. Also, he could become a prominent part of this offense as he also possess dual-threat abilities, being a prolific pass-catcher too.

How good is Brashard Smith?

Patrick Mahomes loves to have a good running game so he doesn’t need to throw the ball 50 times a game. Brashard Smith is going to help on that. He has 22 attempts for 67 yards but he is getting better.

Brashard Smith #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs

However, Mahomes also loves a pass-catching back so he doesn’t need to launch long balls every time. Smith has been used in that role heavily. He has 14 catches in 18 targets for 122 yards already on the season.

Travis Kelce warns entire NFL about Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Super Bowl potential after victory over Raiders

The Chiefs know how to draft in the later rounds

As mentioned above, Pacheco is also a seventh rounder who has been prolific for the Chiefs. Simply put, when you’re a powerhouse, you’ll never have top picks, so you have to scout properly. Andy Reid and the Chiefs front office are very good at it.

Also, they drafted Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trey Smith in 2021. He has started 74 games for the Chiefs since then. Back in the day, they drafted WR Tyreek Hill in the fifth round too. They usually find some gold on the later draft picks.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
