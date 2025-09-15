It’s not usual that a team relies heavily on a tight end. However, that’s the case for the Las Vegas Raiders. As they prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2’s Monday Night Football, questions about Brock Bowers‘ status are in the air.

However, don’t be afraid Raiders fans, or Fantasy players, as all signs point to Brock Bowers playing without limitations on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Bowers “looked terrific” in practice and is expected to play.

Bowers is the best pass-catcher on the team and the security blanket for Geno Smith. If the offense is clicking, it’s usually because Bowers is having a great game. He is entering an elite level and it’s only a sophomore in the league. Hence, having him available for a primetime, divisional rivalry game is crucial for the Raiders.

What sets Brock Bowers apart from other tight ends?

The tight end position is very particular. They have to block as an offensive lineman and catch as a wide receiver. Bowers is so elite at the pass-catching endeavors that he is literally lined at the slot or at wide usage.

Bowers ended his rookie season with 112 receptions for 1194 yards and five touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and got All Pro first team honors. Bear in mind that he did it with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell as his quarterbacks, not Geno Smith.

Geno Smith is an upgrade and it showed in Week 1

Week 1 saw Bowers get five catches for 103 yards. Those were good for four first downs. Smith is a very accurate quarterback and he likes to throw the ball a lot. A guy like Bowers is physical, fast, tough to bring down, and usually gets open. That’s a unicorn in the NFL and a team would be crazy not to utilize him. For a quarterback, it’s a dream come true to have Bowers as a weapon.

Jakobi Meyers serves as the team’s best receiver, but Bowers is the real game-changer at the tight end position. However, the Raiders offense is not purely a passing one. Hence, first-round pick Ashton Jeanty should get more relevance as the team’s running back as the weeks go by.