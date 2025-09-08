Geno Smith’s performance vs. Patriots sets new Raiders record

Geno Smith might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. However, that might change soon as the new Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller set a new franchise record in his debut game vs. New England Patriots.

Geno had a stellar outing where he was 24/34 for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The record came in the yards department. Those 362 yards broke Dan Pastorini’s record for most passing yards for a Raiders debutant.

Smith also achieved at least 300 yards for the eighth time since 2022 while also completing at least 70% of his passes. He is one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. He has also made it look easy, as his head coach said, “I don’t think it was a big statement game or anything like that. I just think that’s what he does. And we’ll do better than that. He’s got it in him to do better than that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pete Carroll era started with a bang

Loyal to his style, Pete Carroll was energetic but also smart. He outcoached Mike Vrabel and also instilled energy in his team to get a complicated away win at Patriots’ home. Yes, Smith’s game was key for the Raiders win, but Carroll’s poise in situational football also mattered a lot.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The Raiders also saw running back Ashton Jeanty make his debut. The rookie had plenty of volume with 19 carries, though he barely got two yards per attempt, totaling 38 yards. He did score once, debuting with a key touchdown.

Advertisement

see also Mike Vrabel reveals shocking point of view on why Patriots didn’t go for Micah Parsons prior to Cowboys-Packers trade

What’s next for the Raiders?

The next few games on the Raiders schedule are not an easy feat. They host divisional rivals Chargers next week on Monday Night Football. Then, they visit the Commanders, who are one of the strongest teams in the NFC.

Advertisement

These two games are crucial to see what the real expectations are for this team. If the Raiders manage to get good wins, it’s time to start putting them in conversations with heavy names. If they don’t, pump the brakes on them and give them time to keep nurturing off of Pete Carroll’s identity.