Is JJ McCarthy playing today for the Vikings against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football of Week 8?

Things with Carson Wentz haven’t been great for the Minnesota Vikings. Now that they play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, the question everyone is asking is if JJ McCarthy will be back for this game.

Per the team’s injury report, JJ McCarthy is listed as questionable. However, he will not play against the Chargers, as head coach Kevin O’Connell already confirmed that Wentz will be the starter for this game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that McCarthy went through a workout but he is not quite ready to return. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury back in Week 2 against the Falcons and it’s been tricky to recover.

Wentz is not the answer

One of Wentz’s biggest career criticisms is the fact that he is not coachable. Well, that’s still there. He is an anarchic quarterback that throws caution to the wind every single time he can. That’s his way and he doesn’t care about the rest.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Wentz has appeared in four games this season. Minnesota has a 2-2 record with him and he’s thrown for 1,072 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The offense has scored 22 or less points in three out of four games with Wentz.

Chargers will pose a huge challenge for Wentz

The Chargers‘ defense is no easy task, especially for a wild quarterback like Wentz. The Chargers are the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL, allowing only 192.3 yards per game.

They also have 17 sacks on the season and just got their best edge rusher back from injury in Khalil Mack. If Wentz makes mistakes, the Chargers will capitalize them.