Is Justin Fields playing for Jets vs Dolphins on Monday Night Football today, September 29?

After parting ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets entered the 2025 NFL season with heightened expectations. Unfortunately, they have stumbled out of the gate with three consecutive losses, casting doubt on their competitiveness. The upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins in the Monday Night Football offers a crucial chance to change their fortunes. For this reason, fans are keeping a close eye on Justin Fields’ status ahead of the game.

In the Week 2 clash against Buffalo Bills, the QB1 Justin Fields was forced to leave the game due to concussion protocol. Despite this, he gave a positive update on his status. “I feel good. I had an idea, but of course with this concussion stuff — this was my first — some days you feel good and some days the symptoms come right back. But right now, I feel good and hopefully I continue to feel this way when Monday comes,” he said, via the New York Post.

Justin Fields will start for the Jets against the Miami Dolphins, as reported by head coach Aaron Gleen via ESPN. At the start of the 2025 NFL season, Fields has averaged 19 completions from 33 attempts, accumulating 245 yards and a touchdown while avoiding interceptions. Although his performance has been solid, the 27-year-old star will need to elevate his game to guide the team to victory.

Despite their rocky start, head coach Aaron Gleen remains positive on Justin Fields performance, after his debut within the roster. “He’s a dynamic runner. He’s a smart player. I think in the passing game he showed exactly what he can do in that first game and we want to continue to expand on that and continue to get better,” he said, via ESPN.

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.

Which players will New York Jets miss vs Miami Dolphins in crucial Week 4 clash?

The New York Jets are bolstered by the return of four players, including Fields, as well as Jay Tufele, Josh Reynolds, and Tony Adams. This resurgence comes at a crucial time ahead of their Week 4 showdown with the Dolphins. However, head coach Aaron Glenn faces challenges with the continued absence of Kene Nwangwu, Jermaine Johnson II, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. for the upcoming game.

Jermaine Johnson II and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. are on a positive recovery, with both making steady progress in their recovery journeys, suggesting no significant long-term concerns with their ankle injuries. On the other hand, Kene Nwangwu’s situation is more precarious. His hamstring injury’s severity ranges from a quick recovery to potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the season, leaving his status with the Jets in limbo.