Is Matt Gay playing today for the Commanders against Chiefs on MNF in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders face a tough away game on Monday Night Football as they play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead. Not only are they missing some key pieces, but also their kicker Matt Gay is questionable. What’s the latest on the kicker?

Gay traveled with the team to Kansas City despite his back injury. But it all seems like it will be a game-time decision. It will all depend on how he feels during the pre-game warmups.

The Commanders don’t have another kicker on the roster nor the practice squad. Hence, all chips are on Gay. If not, the Commanders must move quickly to give someone time to get to Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commanders do have some key pieces back

Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are finally back. Both wide receivers are finally back. In Samuel’s case, he missed last week. In McLaurin’s, he’s missed every game since Week 3. However, it won’t be Jayden Daniels throwing them passes, as he is out. It will be Marcus Mariota under center.

Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders

Advertisement

However, even if it’s Mariota, it’s important for the Commanders to have both weapons back. Facing the Chiefs is no easy task, without Jayden Daniels, even harder. At least Mariota will have the best weapons on the roster available.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid makes major admission about possible absence of key Chiefs player ahead of MNF vs. Commanders

What happens if there is no kicker?

If Gay is out and the Commanders can’t find another kicker, they will be forced to play on a fourth-down offense all the game, and play for two-point conversions too.

Advertisement

The other alternative is to have the punter, Tress Way, be the kicker for this game too. Having said that, Tress Way is the holder for Matt Gay, so then that would mean the Commanders need another guy to become the holder.