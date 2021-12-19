Jacksonville Jaguars play against Houston Texans today for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field today, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to show how good they play without Meyer as head coach. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Jaguars, now without a head coach, want to try to close the regular season with a couple of extra wins to show that the culprit for their negative record was Urban Meyer. But the team hasn't won a game since Week 9 against Buffalo Bills.

Houston Texans are having a miserable season with two wins and eleven losses with a losing streak of three consecutive weeks since the last win. The last three games were at home to the Texans, the most recent loss coming to the Seattle Seahawks 13-33.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Storylines

The new drama for the Jaguars is not the negative outcome of this season, but the team now has no head coach as Urban Meyer was fired before Sunday's kickoff. For now, Darrell Bevell will be the Jaguars' interim head coach until further notice. Darrell Bevell worked as Offensive coordinator with the team during the current season. The Jaguars offense is scoring an average of 13.8 points per game as the second worst of the season and the team's defense allows 26.2 points per game.

Trevor Lawrence is choking this season in interceptions with a total of 14 interceptions and only 9 touchdowns, 271/466 passes completed, 58.2%, 2735 yards and 5.9 yards per attempt.

Houston Texans are looking forward to the end of the season to start a new plan for next year, but they still have four more games to play before the regular season closes. After this game against the Jaguars, the team plays at home against the Chargers, on the road against the 49ers and the last game will be in Houston against the Titans. The Texans' defense is a mess in the 2021-22 NFL season allowing 27.4 points per game as the third worst defense, and the offense is far worse as the 32nd-ranked of the season scoring just 13.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites at home with -4.5 points to cover and -205 moneyline at FanDuel, they are at the perfect time to take advantage of the visitors’ bad season and win this game. Houston Texans are underdogs with +4.5 ATS and +188 moneyline. The totals is offered at 40 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Jaguars -4.5.



FanDuel Jacksonville Jaguars -4.5 / -205 Totals 40 Houston Texans +4.5 / +188

* Odds via FanDuel