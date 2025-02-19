Jason Kelce hints at how Taylor Swift’s influence sparked a big change in brother Travis

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating, the global superstar has had an undeniable impact on the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing new fans to both the league and the franchise. However, according to Jason Kelce, she has also played a significant role in Travis’ growth over the past few years.

During an appearance on this week’s Fitz & Whit podcast, the Eagles legend shared that he has noticed a “staggering” change in his younger brother. Ryan Fitzpatrick recalled that the Chiefs tight end once had a “basketball hoop in his living room” and a “pool table. I don’t think he had any couches.”

To that, Jason replied, “One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.” When asked if Travis had matured, Jason seemingly alluded to Swift’s influence on his brother. “For sure. It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that bring that out of you, and that’s a good thing.”

“Trav, he is growing up,” Jason said. “He still has that youthful enthusiasm. I think he will always have that. It is just part of his personality. Anyone that has ever met Trav cannot help but love the guy. He is a free spirit in the best possible way.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating after the AFC Championships in 2025 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce, 35, began dating around September 2023, with both stars publicly supporting each other on several occasions. While the Chiefs star attended multiple Eras Tour concerts, even making a cameo on stage, Swift has been spotted at several games, including Super Bowl LIX, which ended in the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Swift’s Impact on the NFL

While Swift was booed by some fans during Super Bowl LIX, with Serena Williams defending her, she has been undeniably beneficial to the NFL. According to a Sportico report, in 2024, one year after her first appearance supporting the Chiefs, the number of female NFL fans grew by more than four million. Additionally, Kelce’s jersey sales surged by 400 percent.

After the tough loss, Kelce shared an emotional message for Swift, as well as for his family and friends. With the NFL season over and Swift wrapping up the latest leg of her global tour, the couple now has some time off.