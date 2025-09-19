Jayden Daniels sparks concern for Commanders regarding his status vs Pete Carroll’s Raiders

The Friday practice delivered a concerning picture within the Washington Commanders’ camp, as second-year pro Jayden Daniels did not participate, leaving his status for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders of the head coach Pete Carroll in doubt.

It was expected that Daniels would take part in the final practice before the weekend, with the Commanders looking to straighten their record to 2-1 in the league as they face a Raiders team also showing mixed results in Carroll’s first season in charge.

Daniels has been a key piece in Washington’s start to the season, throwing three touchdown passes for the Commanders. The matchup with Las Vegas shapes up as a major test in the early weeks of the season, with the Philadelphia Eagles firmly atop the NFC East division.

Will Daniels play against the Raiders?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, head coach Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels needs to practice in order to play. “All signs continue to point to Marcus Mariota starting Sunday against the Raiders,” the reporter posted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Daniels is dealing with a knee sprain and is unlikely to recover in time to play against the Raiders. It is almost a certainty that Mariota will take his place, facing his former team after spending two seasons in Las Vegas earlier in his career.

Mariota’s opportunity

Mariota was selected second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, later having stints with the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles before arriving in Washington. Last season, he appeared in three games for the Commanders, completing 34 of 44 passes and throwing four touchdown passes.