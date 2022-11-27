Kansas City Chiefs play against Los Angeles Rams for a game in the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 12 in your country

Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on November 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team continues to build their road to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chiefs haven't lost a game since Week 6, this time they lost to the Bills 20-24, but so far the Chiefs have only two losses during the current 2022 season.

The Rams are underdogs, that's obvious, and it's unlikely they can make the playoffs by playing that poorly after just 11 weeks. The Rams go four weeks without winning a single game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams play for the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 27 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 21

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -16 spread and 1.07 moneyline. The Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +16 ATS and 8.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -16 / 1.07 Totals 42 Los Angeles Rams +16 / 8.75

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.