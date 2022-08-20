Los Angeles Chargers play against Dallas Cowboys for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US today

Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium today, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). This game is a test to see who has the best backups before the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Los Angeles Chargers came very close to making the playoffs last season but the team fell short and lost their Wild Card spot. At least their record was good with 9-8-0 overall and third spot in the AFC West division.

The Dallas Cowboys won, once again, their division with 12-5-0 overall. The Philadelphia Eagles barely got close to ten games at 9-8-0. The Cowboys have a lethal offense but the playoffs are their Achilles heel.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

The Los Angeles Chargers lost during Preseason Week 1 against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams 29-22. Even though it was a game played by backups the level was high and both teams proved to be in good shape. The last time the Chargers played the Cowboys was in 2021, the Cowboys won 20-17.

The Dallas Cowboys also lost their first game of the preseason against the Denver Broncos 17-7, the team barely managed to score a touchdown in the last quarter, while the Broncos scored 17 points in the second quarter. The Cowboys Backups aren't the best, but the team has the best starters in their division.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are favorites to win this game with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they scored more points in the first week than the visitors. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Under 37.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 37.5 Dallas Cowboys +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM