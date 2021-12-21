Los Angeles Rams play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). A special game on Tuesday, something unexpected in the league, but the important thing is that the home team wants to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Rams are struggling to steal the first spot from the NFC West, but the Arizona Cardinals are firm in the first spot in the rankings with one more win and the Rams are unlikely to take the place of the Cards.

Seattle Seahawks no longer have a chance to play in the playoffs, but the team can hurt the Rams by winning at home. The Seahawks' season has been bad since Wilson suffered a broken finger.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

Two consecutive weeks of winning for the Rams, a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at home and another win against a rival division, the Arizona Cardinals 30-23. Prior to those two wins, the Rams had lost three consecutive weeks in what was the team's first and only losing streak in the 2021-22 NFL season against the Titans, 49ers and Packers. After this game, the Rams play on the road against Vikings and Ravens. The Rams' offense is scoring an average of 28.2 points per game as the 4th best in the league.

Seattle Seahawks have a negative record at 5-8-0 and some analysts say this could be Pete Carroll's last season as head coach. But the last two weeks were good for the Seahawks, a winning streak of victories against 49ers 30-23 and Texans 33-13. That win against the Texans was important as the Seahawks hadn't won on the road since Week 4 against the 49ers. The Seahawks offensive line is poor, the team is scoring 20.9 points per game, but the team's defense allows 20.2 points per game as the 4th-ranked defense.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are obvious favorites at home with -7 points to cover and -300 moneyline, they have a positive record at home with 4-2-0. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +7 ATS and +270 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Los Angeles Rams -7.



