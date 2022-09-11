Miami Dolphins play against New England Patriots today for a game in the Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022-2023 NFL Week 1 in the US today

Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium today, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The first game of the season for the home team is a big test. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Dolphins want this new season to be better than the previous one, although in 2021 they finished with a positive record of 9-8 overall, that was not enough for the franchise. In addition, the drama with Coach Flores considerably affected the mood of the team.

New England Patriots could be about to have a top notch season with Mac Jones as their quarterback, it seems he is already ready and sharp to play with the Belichick system. But the Patriots are underdogs against the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Storylines

The Miami Dolphins have a good quarterback and with a new head coach things could change, but last year they were the third team in the AFC East. During Week 1 of the 2021 season they won against the Patriots 17-16 but after that victory the Dolphins fell on a losing streak of seven consecutive weeks.

The New England Patriots want to show that their offensive line is in top shape, although they did not have a losing record in 2021, the team could not get past the Wild Card playoff game as they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are home favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are favorites but the visitors offense is a little higher. New England Patriots are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Patriots +3.5.

BetMGM Miami Dolphins -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 46 New England Patriots +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM.