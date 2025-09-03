Mike Tomlin reveals the key reason the Steelers must stop Justin Fields in the game vs the Jets

With the start of the 2025 NFL regular season just around the corner, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin laid out what he expects to be the key game plan for facing the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback against Justin Fields.

Tomlin will have the challenge of going up against Aaron Glenn, a coach who proved his tactical acumen as part of the Detroit Lions’ staff under Dan Campbell. In that context, the Steelers’ head coach knows his decisions must also account for Fields, the Jets’ quarterback.

Tomlin is well aware of Fields’ potential, having coached him when the former Chicago Bears signal-caller spent time in Pittsburgh. Although he ultimately chose to give Russell Wilson the starting role, Tomlin knows his former QB’s movements well and shared a message about facing him.

Tomlin’s message for Fields’ Jets

“He’s stronger than most mobile quarterbacks. That’s a component of his game that I think is unique. He’s a really talented guy physically. He’s not easy to bring down. He’s got a real solid base about him. He’s big. And so, when I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set,” Tomlin said in an interview with Steelers.com.

Justin Fields, the quarterback of the Jets

Tomlin on Glenn’s tactics

“You’ve got to start first with their running game. I think Coach Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to do so, and so that has our attention as we prepare,” Tomlin stated regarding the Jets’ game plan.

Other factors Tomlin must consider

The Steelers’ defense will also need to account for the aggressiveness brought by key Jets offensive weapons like running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. However, along those lines, Fields himself could emerge as one of the team’s primary rushing threats. For that reason, Tomlin has emphasized the speed and strength of a familiar face.