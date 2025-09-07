Mike Vrabel sends harsh self-critical message to the Patriots after setback vs Pete Carroll’s Raiders

In his debut as head coach of the New England Patriots, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t hold back on criticism following the 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The coach spoke candidly and even sent a pointed message to Pete Carroll’s team, defining what they showed on the field.

Although the Patriots showed some solidity in the first half, heading into halftime with a 10-7 lead, the team was unable to maintain their pace or advantage for the rest of the game. An interception thrown by quarterback Drake Maye complicated Vrabel’s offensive plans.

The Raiders capitalized on a series of penalties called against the Patriots, who also faltered at key moments. New England’s defense couldn’t stop Carroll’s aerial attack, allowing Geno Smith to throw for over 350 yards. In this context, Vrabel offered a candid admission when analyzing the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vrabel’s harsh self-critical message

“Too many missed opportunities, too many penalties. Didn’t take advantage of bad football,” Vrabel said, according to NFL insider Chad Graff of The Athletic. The Patriots coach also didn’t miss the chance to describe the Raiders’ play as poor football that his team failed to exploit.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

Looking ahead to Week 2, the Patriots prepare to face another team that debuted with a heavy loss, the Miami Dolphins. Vrabel emphasized the need to correct mistakes and show improved performance, learning to be ready to capitalize on opportunities that arise in the future.

Advertisement

see also Is Bill Belichick banned from Patriots’ facility? Controversy arises after the coach’s strong decision at UNC

Rough start in season openers

The Patriots’ loss highlights a troubling trend in recent years for the New England franchise, which once thrived with Tom Brady at quarterback. The team now led by Vrabel has a 1-4 record in the last five NFL season openers. The first games continue to present a tough challenge for the AFC East franchise.