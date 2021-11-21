Minnesota Vikings play against Green Bay Packers for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Strong offense game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The home team, Minnesota Vikings, are negative at 4-5-0 after losing two of the last three games and the most recent game for the Vikings was a win against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on the road.

Green Bay Packers won at home in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks 17-0, it was a heavy game against the visitors' defense, but the good news is that Aaron Rodgers is back with the team. After this game the Packers return home to play the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

The season started badly for the Vikings with a victory in the first four weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Last week, Week 10, the Vikings won 27-20 against the Chargers, the visitors dominated the home team in the first half of the game 13-10 and in the last two quarters the Vikings scored a touchdown in each quarter. Minnesota Vikings are scoring an average of 24.6 points per game as the 14th offense of the season and they are allowing 23.4 points.

Green Bay Packers were somewhat lucky that Rodgers was not suspended for the Covid-19 vaccine issue. But despite all the drama the Packers won against the Seahawks 17-0 after an announced loss to the Chiefs on the road as Rodgers recovered from the coronavirus. Green Bay Packers are scoring an average of 21.6 points per game, and the defense allows only 18 points to opponents as the third best of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Vikings are underdogs at home with +1 ATS and +103 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a record of two wins and two losses at home. Green Bay Packers are favorites with -1 point to cover and -113 moneyline, the totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Green Bay Packers -1.



FanDuel Minnesota Vikings +1 / +103 Totals 47.5 Green Bay Packers -1 / -113

* Odds via FanDuel