Minnesota Vikings play against Gren Bay Packers for a game in the Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022-2023 NFL Week 1 in the US

Minnesota Vikings and Gren Bay Packers meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors want to show that they are in the best possible shape. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV 7-day free trial.

Minnesota Vikings had a negative year in 2021 with a record of 8-9 overall, the team did not make the playoffs despite being the second best in the NFC North Division. For the new season they want to try their luck with a new head coach.

Green Bay Packers have a chance, again, to go far in 2022, they want this to be the big year for Aaron Rodgers, especially after signing a big contract extension. But, the goal of the Packers is not only to win the division, but also the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 2:25 PM

MT: 3:25 AM

PT: 1:25 AM

Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers: Storylines

In 2021 the Vikings lost their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the following week they lost against the Arizona Cardinals. Both games were on the road. The 2022 Preseason was bad for the Vikings, three straight losses, but at least the first game of the regular season will be at home.

The Green Bay Packers will play the Vikings twice, one game on the road and one at home in Week 17. The preseason was a bust for the Packers with one win and two losses against the 49ers and Chiefs. The team will play their first home game of the 2022 NFL season against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 on September 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FOX, FOX App.

Minnesota Vikings vs Gren Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Vikings are home favorites with -1 spread and 1.91 moneyline that will pay $191 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors are lethal within the division. Green Bay Packers are underdogs with +1 ATS and 1.91 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Vikings -1.

BetMGM Minnesota Vikings -1 / 1.91 Totals 46.5 Gren Bay Packers +1 / 1.91

* Odds via BetMGM.