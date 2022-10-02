New York Giants play against Chicago Bears today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Giants and Chicago Bears meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh today, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to rebuild another winning streak.

The Giants began the 2022 season with two straight wins against the Tennessee Titans 21-20 on the road and a win at home during Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers 19-16. But in Week 3 they couldn't do anything to stop the Cowboys and they lost the game 16-23.

The Bears remain confident that Justin Fields is the quarterback they need and so far their record is good with two wins and one loss. In Week 3 they won against the Texans, but before that victory the team lost to the Packers 10-27 on the road.

New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: Kick-Off Time

New York Giants and Chicago Bears play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 3

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

New York Giants are favorites with -3 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost a recent game. Chicago Bears are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 38.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Bears +3.

BetMGM New York Giants -3 / 1.67 Totals 38.5 Chicago Bears +3 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM

