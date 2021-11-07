New York Giants play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Another try at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The New York Giants have just two wins this season, last week they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-20 on the road. Before that loss they had won against the Carolina Panthers at home 25-3. After this game the Giants rest at Bye Week 10.

Two weeks of consecutive victories for the Las Vegas Raiders, the most recent victory was in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22. The Raiders rested in Bye Week 8, long enough to recover after seven weeks with a positive 5-2 record.

New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

The season is negative for the Giants with 2-6-0, their only victories were against New Orleans Saints 27-21 OT on the road and Carolina Panthers. The Giants opened the 2021-22 NFL season with three consecutive losses to the Denver Broncos 13-27, WFT 29-30 and the Falcons 14-17. The most recent game against the Chiefs came very close to turning into another victory, but the Giants failed to take advantage of the Chiefs' bad moment. The Giants' offensive line is scoring an average of 19.5 points per game, and the defense is allowing 25 points per game.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a positive record at 5-2-0 in first place in the AFC West Division, with the most recent victory coming before Bye Week against the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22. Before that victory the Raiders also won against the Broncos 34-24 on the road. The Raiders' only two losses in the 2021 NFL season were to the Los Angeles Chargers 14-28 and the Chicago Bears 9-20. The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is averaging 25.7 points per game, and the defense is allowing 23.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

New York Giants are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and +160 moneyline at FanDuel, they know that the chances of winning at home are remote and the record does not favor the home team. Las Vegas Raiders are favorites with -3 points to cover and -170 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Vegas Raiders -3.



FanDuel New York Giants +3 / +160 Totals 46.5 Las Vegas Raiders -3 / -170

