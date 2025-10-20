NFL News: 49ers quarterback Mac Jones earns motivational incentive following Week 7 victory over Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers are experiencing a resurgence in the NFL regular season following a disappointing stretch last year wherein the team failed to make the playoffs. With Mac Jones stepping in as the starting quarterback in place of an injured Brock Purdy, the 49ers have achieved a commendable 5-2 record and are eager to maintain their momentum.

Following their victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Jones received encouraging news: having played his fifth game, he secured a motivational bonus. He unlocked a $400,000 incentive with his fourth win as the starting quarterback, marking a significant milestone in his career with the 49ers.

Despite varying contributions from the rest of the team, Jones has delivered remarkable performances. As the starting quarterback, he boasts a 4-1 record, with his sole setback occurring in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, regarded as one of the top teams in the current regular season.

Although his Week 7 game against the Falcons wasn’t his most stellar outing—recording no passing touchdowns and only 159 passing yards—Jones achieved the incentive. With the challenges ahead, he is poised to continue his strong performances and provide the leadership necessary to secure more victories as the season progresses.

Jones’ incentive program expands

Having earned this $400,000 incentive, Jones is set to accrue additional rewards for each subsequent victory with the 49ers during the regular season. His contract stipulates that after surpassing the four-win mark, he will earn $100,000 for each win going forward with San Francisco, furnishing an ongoing motivation for continued success.

This incentive underscores the exceptional start he has had in his tenure with the 49ers during the first part of the regular season. After a challenging season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones has found a fitting role in San Francisco following Purdy’s injury.

Teammate George Kittle praises Jones

Examining Jones’ statistics over the first five games of the regular season with the 49ers reveals his potential as the starting quarterback. He has thrown for 6 passing touchdowns, endured three interceptions, and led the league with a passing yard average of 313.0 yards per game.

In light of his performance, teammate George Kittle commented on Jones’ impact in the current NFL regular season. “He’s a goofball, and he connects with everybody… I love Mac Jones,” Kittle expressed to the media following the win against the Falcons.

